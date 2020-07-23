Volumes jump at National Fertilizer Ltd counter

-
National Fertilizer Ltd saw volume of 127.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.24 lakh shares
Capri Global Capital Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, BEML Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2020.
National Fertilizer Ltd saw volume of 127.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.98% to Rs.37.55. Volumes stood at 9.1 lakh shares in the last session.
Capri Global Capital Ltd notched up volume of 9.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.47% to Rs.156.40. Volumes stood at 1.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd registered volume of 25.99 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.47 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.68% to Rs.309.35. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 18.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.07% to Rs.728.00. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.
BEML Ltd notched up volume of 29.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.91 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.87% to Rs.688.60. Volumes stood at 7.52 lakh shares in the last session.
