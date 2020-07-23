Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 180.85 points or 1.05% at 17073.87 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 4.35%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.2%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.23%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.2%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were eClerx Services Ltd (down 2.44%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.95%), NIIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.28%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.26%), and Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 7.37%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5%), and Majesco Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 241.14 or 0.64% at 38112.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65 points or 0.58% at 11197.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 77.49 points or 0.6% at 12994.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.56 points or 0.66% at 4508.25.

On BSE,1410 shares were trading in green, 1110 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

