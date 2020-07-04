Capri Global Capital receives revision in credit ratings from Infomerics Ratings

-
ALSO READ
Board of Capri Global Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 1250 cr
Capri Global Capital Ltd unveils new SME lending product UDAAN for women entrepreneurs
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 40.82% in the December 2019 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter
ICRA reaffirms Bharat Electronics' long-term rating
-
Capri Global Capital announced that Infomerics Ratings has revised the credit ratings for loan facilities of the company as under -
Term loans (Rs 4380 crore) - IVR AA-/Stable Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - IVR AA-/Stable Non convertible debentures - IVR AA-/Stable Commercial paper - IVR A1+
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU