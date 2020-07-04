Capri Global Capital receives revision in credit ratings from Infomerics Ratings

Capri Global Capital announced that Infomerics Ratings has revised the credit ratings for loan facilities of the company as under -

Term loans (Rs 4380 crore) - IVR AA-/Stable Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - IVR AA-/Stable Non convertible debentures - IVR AA-/Stable Commercial paper - IVR A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)