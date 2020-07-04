JUST IN
Capri Global Capital receives reaffirmation in ratings for loan facilities and NCDs
Business Standard

Capri Global Capital receives revision in credit ratings from Infomerics Ratings

Capital Market 

Capri Global Capital announced that Infomerics Ratings has revised the credit ratings for loan facilities of the company as under -

Term loans (Rs 4380 crore) - IVR AA-/Stable Cash credit (Rs 120 crore) - IVR AA-/Stable Non convertible debentures - IVR AA-/Stable Commercial paper - IVR A1+

First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 11:52 IST

