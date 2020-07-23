Trident Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2020.

Trident Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 6.82 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd soared 9.36% to Rs 131.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 7.30% to Rs 722.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27786 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13016 shares in the past one month.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd advanced 7.09% to Rs 302. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26843 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.79% to Rs 166.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

