Volumes jump at Navneet Education Ltd counter

Navneet Education Ltd witnessed volume of 32250 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4907 shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 November 2020.

Navneet Education Ltd witnessed volume of 32250 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4907 shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.85.10. Volumes stood at 3257 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd registered volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39115 shares. The stock rose 2.64% to Rs.348.50. Volumes stood at 19351 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 44064 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9371 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.128.00. Volumes stood at 31356 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47376 shares. The stock rose 5.10% to Rs.45.30. Volumes stood at 17527 shares in the last session.

Vodafone Idea Ltd saw volume of 921.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 334.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.39% to Rs.9.51. Volumes stood at 598.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)