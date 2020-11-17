Volumes jump at Navneet Education Ltd counter

Navneet Education Ltd witnessed volume of 32250 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4907 shares
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 November 2020.
Navneet Education Ltd witnessed volume of 32250 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4907 shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.85.10. Volumes stood at 3257 shares in the last session.
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd registered volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39115 shares. The stock rose 2.64% to Rs.348.50. Volumes stood at 19351 shares in the last session.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 44064 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9371 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.128.00. Volumes stood at 31356 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd registered volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47376 shares. The stock rose 5.10% to Rs.45.30. Volumes stood at 17527 shares in the last session.
Vodafone Idea Ltd saw volume of 921.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 334.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.39% to Rs.9.51. Volumes stood at 598.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU