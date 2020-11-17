Metal shares soar

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 227.46 points or 2.4% at 9689.39 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 6.08%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.73%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.03%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.55%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.81%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.26%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.6%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.66%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 307.7 or 0.71% at 43945.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.5 points or 0.53% at 12847.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.88 points or 0.32% at 15820.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.82 points or 0.82% at 5390.83.

On BSE,1188 shares were trading in green, 831 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)