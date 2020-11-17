Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 268.83 points or 1.69% at 16213.96 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.95%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 2.78%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.72%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 1.84%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 1.5%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.41%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.23%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.03%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.94%).

On the other hand, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.27%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.2%), and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 0.94%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 307.7 or 0.71% at 43945.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.5 points or 0.53% at 12847.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.88 points or 0.32% at 15820.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.82 points or 0.82% at 5390.83.

On BSE,1188 shares were trading in green, 831 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)