Volumes jump at NOCIL Ltd counter

CARE Ratings Ltd, Union Bank of India, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 September 2020.

NOCIL Ltd witnessed volume of 8.56 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.74% to Rs.123.40. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

CARE Ratings Ltd registered volume of 18912 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3794 shares. The stock slipped 3.06% to Rs.364.05. Volumes stood at 7609 shares in the last session.

Union Bank of India notched up volume of 7.62 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.69 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.30% to Rs.25.45. Volumes stood at 7.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd clocked volume of 87344 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31715 shares. The stock lost 5.67% to Rs.81.50. Volumes stood at 45159 shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 1.31 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53326 shares. The stock dropped 3.02% to Rs.32.15. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

