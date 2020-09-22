Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 7.64%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 4.29%

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 21.05% over last one month compared to 8.61% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.82% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 7.64% today to trade at Rs 550.3. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 4.29% to quote at 1617.34. The index is down 8.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 6.62% and Sobha Ltd lost 5.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 22.77 % over last one year compared to the 3.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has lost 21.05% over last one month compared to 8.61% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1235 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 979.5 on 25 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 466.25 on 18 May 2020.

