Volumes jump at Relaxo Footwears Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Capital offers to sell stake in asset management firm to Nippon Life Insurance
Reliance Nippon Life Asset posts Rs.110 crore net for Q3
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 17.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management standalone net profit rises 10.35% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14282 shares
Corporation Bank, Schaeffler India Ltd, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 February 2019.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd saw volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14282 shares. The stock dropped 1.51% to Rs.736.00. Volumes stood at 7763 shares in the last session.
Corporation Bank registered volume of 81.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.66% to Rs.29.65. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 35940 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3475 shares. The stock increased 3.51% to Rs.5,399.95. Volumes stood at 7587 shares in the last session.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd recorded volume of 23.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.93% to Rs.177.40. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 38888 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6054 shares. The stock gained 0.42% to Rs.984.75. Volumes stood at 3923 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU