Volumes jump at Relaxo Footwears Ltd counter

saw volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14282 shares

Corporation Bank, India Ltd, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 February 2019.

saw volume of 5.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14282 shares. The stock dropped 1.51% to Rs.736.00. Volumes stood at 7763 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 81.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.66% to Rs.29.65. Volumes stood at 3.18 lakh shares in the last session.

India Ltd saw volume of 35940 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3475 shares. The stock increased 3.51% to Rs.5,399.95. Volumes stood at 7587 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 23.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.93% to Rs.177.40. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 38888 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6054 shares. The stock gained 0.42% to Rs.984.75. Volumes stood at 3923 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)