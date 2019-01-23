Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 17.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 349.85 croreNet profit of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management declined 17.04% to Rs 109.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 349.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 398.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales349.85398.98 -12 OPM %33.7831.73 -PBDT172.29197.54 -13 PBT163.32189.31 -14 NP109.52132.01 -17
