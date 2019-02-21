Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd recovers after recent losses

-
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 386.35, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% gain in NIFTY and a 9.09% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 386.35, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 10767.8. The Sensex is at 35875.7, up 0.33%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 11.53% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11287.7, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.53 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 386.85, up 0.97% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is down 8.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% gain in NIFTY and a 9.09% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 16.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
