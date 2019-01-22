Reliance Nippon Life Asset posts Rs.110 crore net for Q3

(RNAM), of Reliance Mutual Fund, on Tuesday said it closed the third quarter of the current fiscal with a net profit of about Rs 110 crore.

In a statement issued here the company said it had earned about Rs 350 crore revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company board also declared an interim of Rs 3 per share.

"With our value accretive investments in strong and digital space we are clearly seeing the results of it. We are getting across smaller cities and towns and RNAM has emerged as a in terms of We continue our focus on profitable growth and in state of readiness for incremental growth going forward," Sundeep Sikka, ED & was quoted as saying in the statement.

