Volumes jump at S H Kelkar & Company Ltd counter

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 148.43 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 418.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35433 shares
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 November 2021.
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 148.43 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 418.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35433 shares. The stock increased 17.05% to Rs.179.20. Volumes stood at 41378 shares in the last session.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 3.55 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82587 shares. The stock increased 1.00% to Rs.679.10. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31787 shares. The stock rose 5.85% to Rs.138.35. Volumes stood at 83807 shares in the last session.
TVS Motor Company Ltd witnessed volume of 4.45 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.53% to Rs.780.05. Volumes stood at 54341 shares in the last session.
Birlasoft Ltd saw volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82346 shares. The stock increased 4.88% to Rs.437.50. Volumes stood at 64518 shares in the last session.
