Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 49.78 points or 0.87% at 5761.35 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 10.05%), Voltamp Transformers Ltd (up 5.8%),Prakash Pipes Ltd (up 5.07%),Zen Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%),SRF Ltd (up 3.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd (up 3.68%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.62%), PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd (up 2.89%), GMM Pfaudler Ltd (up 2.79%), and Usha Martin Ltd (up 2.7%).

On the other hand, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (down 6.19%), Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (down 3.31%), and Allcargo Logistics Ltd (down 3.06%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.63 or 0.09% at 60493.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.25 points or 0.07% at 18056.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.8 points or 0.56% at 29290.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.79 points or 0.67% at 9183.35.

On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

