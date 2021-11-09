Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 204.33 points or 0.72% at 28731.81 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 3.62%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 2.59%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.37%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.11%),SKF India Ltd (up 0.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Graphite India Ltd (up 0.92%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.85%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.83%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.76%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.75%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.07%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.17%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.06%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.63 or 0.09% at 60493.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.25 points or 0.07% at 18056.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.8 points or 0.56% at 29290.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.79 points or 0.67% at 9183.35.

On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

