Volumes jump at Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd counter

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 June 2022.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd saw volume of 18001 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7094 shares. The stock increased 5.38% to Rs.459.40. Volumes stood at 2695 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd notched up volume of 1714 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock rose 3.05% to Rs.4,156.75. Volumes stood at 438 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd recorded volume of 42770 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22972 shares. The stock lost 0.53% to Rs.1,726.10. Volumes stood at 7662 shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd notched up volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81949 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.361.65. Volumes stood at 92384 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 1335 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 832 shares. The stock lost 5.53% to Rs.1,391.35. Volumes stood at 671 shares in the last session.

