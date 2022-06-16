Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 235.56 points or 0.92% at 25760.82 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 2.12%), Escorts Ltd (up 2.11%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.92%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.12%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.79%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.71%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.59%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.59%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.77%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 410.01 or 0.78% at 52951.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.25 points or 0.65% at 15793.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 216.43 points or 0.86% at 25282.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 61.79 points or 0.8% at 7798.03.

On BSE,2097 shares were trading in green, 626 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)