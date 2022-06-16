Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Spikes 3.46%, S&P BSE Energy index Rises 1.48%

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd has added 4.27% over last one month compared to 1.39% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.18% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd rose 3.46% today to trade at Rs 200.45. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 1.48% to quote at 8094.39. The index is down 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd increased 2.86% and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd added 2.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 13.99 % over last one year compared to the 1.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd has added 4.27% over last one month compared to 1.39% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 990 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6094 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 273 on 23 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.5 on 11 Aug 2021.

