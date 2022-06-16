Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 60.1 points or 0.84% at 7207.13 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 2.97%), JSW Holdings Ltd (up 2.94%),General Insurance Corporation of India (up 2.75%),Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (up 2.7%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 2.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 2.42%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 2.34%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 2.31%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 2.21%), and Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 2.18%).

On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 1.25%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 1.18%), and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 0.99%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 410.01 or 0.78% at 52951.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 101.25 points or 0.65% at 15793.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 216.43 points or 0.86% at 25282.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 61.79 points or 0.8% at 7798.03.

On BSE,2097 shares were trading in green, 626 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)