Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 62436 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16658 shares
Marico Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 June 2022.
Triveni Turbine Ltd saw volume of 62436 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16658 shares. The stock increased 11.05% to Rs.168.30. Volumes stood at 4786 shares in the last session.
Marico Ltd recorded volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60770 shares. The stock lost 0.33% to Rs.479.45. Volumes stood at 39533 shares in the last session.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 1.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62959 shares. The stock increased 12.09% to Rs.208.15. Volumes stood at 64198 shares in the last session.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 36946 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17155 shares. The stock gained 0.77% to Rs.281.50. Volumes stood at 26208 shares in the last session.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw volume of 10887 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6363 shares. The stock increased 3.52% to Rs.444.10. Volumes stood at 6296 shares in the last session.
