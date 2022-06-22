Volumes spurt at 3M India Ltd counter

3M India Ltd registered volume of 49492 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6630 shares

ITI Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 June 2022.

3M India Ltd registered volume of 49492 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6630 shares. The stock slipped 0.69% to Rs.19,849.90. Volumes stood at 33745 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 74.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.07% to Rs.97.85. Volumes stood at 18.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd saw volume of 23.49 lakh shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.71% to Rs.364.15. Volumes stood at 5.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 9.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.79% to Rs.335.10. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd saw volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31120 shares. The stock increased 2.77% to Rs.883.50. Volumes stood at 94035 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)