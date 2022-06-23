Bajaj Auto Ltd Spikes 2.69%

Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost 1.47% over last one month compared to 1.31% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.14% drop in the SENSEX

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.69% today to trade at Rs 3727.6. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.83% to quote at 25021.92. The index is down 1.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 2.63% and TVS Motor Company Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 5.64 % over last one year compared to the 0.94% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost 1.47% over last one month compared to 1.31% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.14% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2150 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16786 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4259.1 on 23 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3028.35 on 20 Dec 2021.

