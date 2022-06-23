Bajaj Auto board to mull share buyback on 27 June

The board of Bajaj Auto is scheduled to meet on Monday, 27 June 2022, to further deliberate on the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
The company's board earlier met on 14 June 2022, to consider the share buyback. However, the proposal was deferred as board decided that further deliberations were required for the proposed buyback.
Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported 1.62% fall in net profit to Rs 1,526.16 crore on 8.14% decline in net sales to Rs 7,728.13 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Bajaj Auto fell 0.39% to Rs 3629.80 on Wednesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
