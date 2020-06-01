Volumes jump at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

TTK Prestige Ltd saw volume of 29625 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3147 shares

Vaibhav Global Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 June 2020.

TTK Prestige Ltd saw volume of 29625 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3147 shares. The stock increased 3.80% to Rs.4,850.00. Volumes stood at 7443 shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 1.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17655 shares. The stock lost 0.44% to Rs.1,099.00. Volumes stood at 33781 shares in the last session.

V-Mart Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 74385 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8626 shares. The stock increased 2.37% to Rs.1,632.30. Volumes stood at 15878 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd registered volume of 36.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.41% to Rs.31.40. Volumes stood at 10.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd witnessed volume of 128.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.28% to Rs.45.20. Volumes stood at 42.05 lakh shares in the last session.

