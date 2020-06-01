Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5813.55, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 18.05% drop in NIFTY and a 22.48% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5813.55, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.4% on the day, quoting at 9906.3. The Sensex is at 33598.87, up 3.62%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has risen around 18.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6218.8, up 3.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5811, up 4.89% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is down 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 18.05% drop in NIFTY and a 22.48% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

