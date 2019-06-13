JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Cords Cable Industries gets registered as Approved Vendor for RDSO under Ministry of Railways
Business Standard

Volumes jump at TVS Srichakra Ltd counter

Capital Market 

TVS Srichakra Ltd saw volume of 30528 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 198.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 154 shares

Mphasis Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, GRUH Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 June 2019.

TVS Srichakra Ltd saw volume of 30528 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 198.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 154 shares. The stock dropped 0.66% to Rs.1,982.00. Volumes stood at 108 shares in the last session.

Mphasis Ltd witnessed volume of 63778 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8042 shares. The stock increased 1.20% to Rs.980.10. Volumes stood at 7650 shares in the last session.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48136 shares. The stock lost 3.24% to Rs.20.90. Volumes stood at 34434 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd recorded volume of 69175 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19562 shares. The stock lost 0.90% to Rs.204.00. Volumes stood at 57154 shares in the last session.

GRUH Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34912 shares. The stock lost 1.10% to Rs.298.00. Volumes stood at 44403 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU