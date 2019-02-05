SREI Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.02% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 1621.11 croreNet profit of SREI Infrastructure Finance declined 23.02% to Rs 91.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 118.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 1621.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1543.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1621.111543.07 5 OPM %72.3870.28 -PBDT362.93360.85 1 PBT150.47183.74 -18 NP91.41118.75 -23
