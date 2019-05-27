SREI Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 34.65% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 1729.94 croreNet profit of SREI Infrastructure Finance rose 34.65% to Rs 144.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 1729.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1474.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.94% to Rs 486.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 377.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 6473.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5400.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1729.941474.20 17 6473.365400.54 20 OPM %68.1979.84 -77.5878.21 - PBDT352.33327.23 8 1482.981213.20 22 PBT145.58152.28 -4 667.88576.43 16 NP144.68107.45 35 486.85377.57 29
