Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

United Breweries Ltd saw volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 17.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6380 shares. The stock dropped 0.11% to Rs.1,617.15. Volumes stood at 8627 shares in the last session.
Sobha Ltd witnessed volume of 87518 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14063 shares. The stock increased 5.74% to Rs.617.65. Volumes stood at 20786 shares in the last session.
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62260 shares. The stock increased 3.94% to Rs.40.90. Volumes stood at 33268 shares in the last session.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd witnessed volume of 67874 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29080 shares. The stock increased 3.59% to Rs.63.40. Volumes stood at 10096 shares in the last session.
Titan Company Ltd saw volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56777 shares. The stock increased 5.81% to Rs.2,130.45. Volumes stood at 34310 shares in the last session.
