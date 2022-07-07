Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 852.56 points or 2.37% at 36813.36 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.98%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.29%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1.03%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.99%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.9%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.37%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.29%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.16%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 300.03 or 0.56% at 54051.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.2 points or 0.6% at 16085.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 259.29 points or 1.03% at 25498.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 74.64 points or 0.95% at 7964.07.

On BSE,2066 shares were trading in green, 624 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)