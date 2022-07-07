TVS Motor Company launches the all-new TVS RONIN

The 2-wheeler maker has forayed into the premium lifestyle segment by launching the industry-first 'modern-retro' motorcycle.

TVS RONIN will be available in three variants - TVS RONIN SS, TVS RONIN DS, and the top variant, TVS RONIN TD. It will be available in select dealerships across the country starting July 2022.

The motorcycle includes features like dual-channel ABS, voice assistance, and enhanced connectivity.

Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor Company, said, "The TVS RONIN motorcycle is designed from a blank canvas to be a reflection of the spontaneous, fluidic, versatile and multi-faceted young rider of today. It is designed to create an effortless and 'unscripted' riding experience. True to the TVS brand it has cutting edge technology and connectivity. TVS Ronin is a lifestyle partner complete with an exclusive range of merchandise and accessories, a riding community, and an effortless customisation process."

Vimal Sumbly, head business - premium, TVS Motor Company, commented, "Motorcycling at the global level is changing. It is moving from serving a functional purpose to enabling self-expression, freedom, and the willingness to explore. Inspired by our customers' need to chart 'unscripted' journeys, the TVS RONIN will carve a new segment based on an emerging lifestyle free from stereotypes, dated codes, and legacy baggage. This is thereby transforming the premiumisation into personalisation more and more, creating a trend in the two-wheeler segment. The motorcycle will bring a premium lifestyle experience for our customers, offering a differentiated brand ecosystem. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive riding character of this motorcycle."

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer, with four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia.

The company reported a 5.1% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 274.50 crore for quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 289.24 crore in quarter ended March 2021. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 5,530.31crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 5321.93 crore posted in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 3.9%.

Shares of TVS Motor rose 1.66% to end at Rs 825.35 on Wednesday.

