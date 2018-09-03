Volumes soar at City Union Bank Ltd counter

clocked volume of 7.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 33.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22076 shares

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Infotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 September 2018.

clocked volume of 7.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 33.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22076 shares. The stock lost 1.06% to Rs.200.45. Volumes stood at 20012 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 5.8 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.51% to Rs.53.50. Volumes stood at 3.65 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 415 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 104 shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.1,712.00. Volumes stood at 17 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 13929 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3974 shares. The stock lost 1.65% to Rs.1,610.00. Volumes stood at 12913 shares in the last session.

Infotech Ltd clocked volume of 48518 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14183 shares. The stock lost 2.09% to Rs.1,758.60. Volumes stood at 11746 shares in the last session.

