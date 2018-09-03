Bajaj Auto gains after good August sales

rose 1.04% to Rs 2774.95 at 10:17 IST on after the company reported a 30% growth in its total vehicles sales at 4.37 lakh units in August 2018 over August 2017.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 3 September 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 126.75 points, or 0.33% to 38,771.82.

On the BSE, 23,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2807.20 and a low of Rs 2752 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,472.60 on 2 February 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,604 on 26 July 2018.

Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales rose 27% to 2.55 lakh units, while total exports rose 35% to 1.81 lakh units in August 2018 over August 2017.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 24.50% to Rs 1041.78 crore on 36.38% rise in net sales to Rs 7267.19 crore in Q1 June 2018 over Q1 June 2017.

manufactures motorcycles and three-wheelers.

