Volumes soar at Himatsingka Seide Ltd counter

Himatsingka Seide Ltd recorded volume of 14.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares
Star Cement Ltd, Max India Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 June 2019.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd recorded volume of 14.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.32% to Rs.166.10. Volumes stood at 55632 shares in the last session.
Star Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 5.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.131.00. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Max India Ltd registered volume of 10.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.18% to Rs.62.85. Volumes stood at 88120 shares in the last session.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34290 shares. The stock gained 0.77% to Rs.210.00. Volumes stood at 11732 shares in the last session.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd saw volume of 13.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.21% to Rs.817.95. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.
