Vakrangee Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Info Edge (India) Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 June 2019.
Vakrangee Ltd surged 4.58% to Rs 43.4 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Info Edge (India) Ltd spiked 4.36% to Rs 2349.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10042 shares in the past one month.
Inox Wind Ltd soared 3.76% to Rs 71.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19990 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13268 shares in the past one month.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 2.81% to Rs 133.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month.
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd advanced 2.73% to Rs 109. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59178 shares in the past one month.
