Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 38.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 405.62 croreNet profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 38.81% to Rs 39.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 405.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 366.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales405.62366.29 11 OPM %14.9615.89 -PBDT73.3156.88 29 PBT62.9747.35 33 NP39.2028.24 39
