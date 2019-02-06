Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 2.05% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 678.24 croreNet profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 2.05% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 678.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 595.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales678.24595.61 14 OPM %24.7819.59 -PBDT110.0587.91 25 PBT82.6671.10 16 NP51.1650.13 2
