JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Turnover in F&O segment rises
Business Standard

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 2.05% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 678.24 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 2.05% to Rs 51.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 678.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 595.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales678.24595.61 14 OPM %24.7819.59 -PBDT110.0587.91 25 PBT82.6671.10 16 NP51.1650.13 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements