Volumes soar at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 26.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 36.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73212 shares

ICICI Bank Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 November 2022.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 26.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 36.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73212 shares. The stock lost 0.51% to Rs.2,494.75. Volumes stood at 46663 shares in the last session.

ICICI Bank Ltd notched up volume of 73.29 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.49% to Rs.908.85. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd clocked volume of 14.29 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79706 shares. The stock lost 1.07% to Rs.3,208.00. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 16.64 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.1,047.40. Volumes stood at 39842 shares in the last session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd clocked volume of 13.91 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.97% to Rs.1,339.40. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)