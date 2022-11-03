Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 9.18 points or 0.52% at 1776.46 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.21%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.87%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.39%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.33%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.27%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.83%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.8%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.65%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.43%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 1.09%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.42%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 46.58 or 0.08% at 60859.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.35 points or 0.12% at 18060.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.89 points or 0.17% at 29004.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.2 points or 0.21% at 9074.31.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

