Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 178.02 points or 0.42% at 42840.14 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.63%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.82%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.55%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.27%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.2%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (down 2.68%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.23%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 46.58 or 0.08% at 60859.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.35 points or 0.12% at 18060.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.89 points or 0.17% at 29004.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.2 points or 0.21% at 9074.31.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

