JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Cressanda Solutions Ltd Slides 4.96%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.29%
Business Standard

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Capital Market 

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 178.02 points or 0.42% at 42840.14 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 1.63%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.82%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.55%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.27%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.2%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (down 2.68%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.23%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 46.58 or 0.08% at 60859.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.35 points or 0.12% at 18060.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.89 points or 0.17% at 29004.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.2 points or 0.21% at 9074.31.

On BSE,1609 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU