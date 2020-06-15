JUST IN
Volumes soar at Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd counter

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 12.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 20 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63678 shares

TVS Srichakra Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 June 2020.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 12.73 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 20 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63678 shares. The stock gained 3.56% to Rs.617.70. Volumes stood at 45963 shares in the last session.

TVS Srichakra Ltd registered volume of 3742 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1004 shares. The stock rose 6.04% to Rs.1,477.45. Volumes stood at 855 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 54262 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16219 shares. The stock rose 9.31% to Rs.410.85. Volumes stood at 42299 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 3.25 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.69% to Rs.141.70. Volumes stood at 1.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd witnessed volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65147 shares. The stock increased 5.82% to Rs.55.45. Volumes stood at 95204 shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 11:00 IST

