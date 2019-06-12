Volumes soar at Parag Milk Foods Ltd counter

-
Parag Milk Foods Ltd recorded volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20036 shares
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, BASF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 June 2019.
Parag Milk Foods Ltd recorded volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20036 shares. The stock gained 0.45% to Rs.244.60. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 79614 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31428 shares. The stock dropped 0.40% to Rs.1,145.80. Volumes stood at 21955 shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd clocked volume of 35067 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14085 shares. The stock lost 8.53% to Rs.209.20. Volumes stood at 57849 shares in the last session.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 38687 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17002 shares. The stock rose 2.56% to Rs.102.05. Volumes stood at 29376 shares in the last session.
BASF India Ltd saw volume of 1716 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 781 shares. The stock increased 2.55% to Rs.1,421.60. Volumes stood at 3028 shares in the last session.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
