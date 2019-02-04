Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the September 2018 quarter
Parag Milk Foods standalone net profit rises 23.20% in the September 2018 quarter
Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 168.47% in the June 2018 quarter
Parag Milk eyes 10% market share in fresh milk in Delhi-NCR
Parag Milk Foods launches Avvatar Advanced Mass Gainer
-
Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 600.60 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 20.64% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 600.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 519.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales600.60519.28 16 OPM %10.3311.30 -PBDT52.5150.47 4 PBT38.6636.83 5 NP30.7425.48 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU