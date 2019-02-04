JUST IN
Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 600.60 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 20.64% to Rs 30.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 600.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 519.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales600.60519.28 16 OPM %10.3311.30 -PBDT52.5150.47 4 PBT38.6636.83 5 NP30.7425.48 21

