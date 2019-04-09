Volumes spurt at Parag Milk Foods Ltd counter

registered volume of 4.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 22.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19213 shares

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Linde India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 April 2019.

registered volume of 4.31 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 22.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19213 shares. The stock rose 2.67% to Rs.252.05. Volumes stood at 26134 shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd saw volume of 19342 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2269 shares. The stock dropped 0.82% to Rs.1,017.90. Volumes stood at 732 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.94 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44327 shares. The stock dropped 2.92% to Rs.1,452.65. Volumes stood at 24122 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 22595 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4388 shares. The stock increased 7.76% to Rs.508.95. Volumes stood at 5425 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 8.81 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.43% to Rs.352.70. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

