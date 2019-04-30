Britannia Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 2917, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.54% in last one year as compared to a 9.23% rally in and a 5.26% spurt in the FMCG index.

is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2917, down 1.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 11707.3. The Sensex is at 38910.93, down 0.4%. has lost around 4.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30440.75, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2925, down 2.01% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 7.54% in last one year as compared to a 9.23% rally in NIFTY and a 5.26% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 66.21 based on earnings ending December 18.

