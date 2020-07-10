Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 43.3 points or 0.79% at 5558.12 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 3.79%), Castrol India Ltd (up 3.07%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.07%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.36%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.63%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.48%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.31%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.24%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 2.39%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 1.98%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.43%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 44.85 or 0.12% at 36692.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.2 points or 0.15% at 10797.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.56 points or 0.26% at 12881.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.74 points or 0.15% at 4463.59.

On BSE,864 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

