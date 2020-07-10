Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 221.48 points or 1.35% at 16682.48 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 8.56%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 6.32%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 3.76%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.55%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (up 2.83%), Granules India Ltd (up 2.78%), Syngene International Ltd (up 2.75%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 2.38%), and Biocon Ltd (up 2.04%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.75%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.42%), and Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 44.85 or 0.12% at 36692.84.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.2 points or 0.15% at 10797.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 33.56 points or 0.26% at 12881.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.74 points or 0.15% at 4463.59.

On BSE,864 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

