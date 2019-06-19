Volumes soar at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

recorded volume of 29582 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3000 shares

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Atul Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 June 2019.

recorded volume of 29582 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3000 shares. The stock lost 3.89% to Rs.1,375.00. Volumes stood at 1805 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 18.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.00 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.22% to Rs.67.30. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11727 shares. The stock dropped 0.35% to Rs.3,963.00. Volumes stood at 9364 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 8.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.56% to Rs.222.55. Volumes stood at 79118 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 236.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34.63 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.59% to Rs.92.30. Volumes stood at 41.94 lakh shares in the last session.

