Volumes soar at The Ramco Cements Ltd counter

The Ramco Cements Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23460 shares
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 March 2019.
The Ramco Cements Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23460 shares. The stock gained 1.27% to Rs.745.50. Volumes stood at 10072 shares in the last session.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75649 shares. The stock lost 3.80% to Rs.375.00. Volumes stood at 84233 shares in the last session.
Info Edge (India) Ltd recorded volume of 4.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79463 shares. The stock gained 2.61% to Rs.1,848.10. Volumes stood at 8677 shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 83930 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14406 shares. The stock gained 4.07% to Rs.213.70. Volumes stood at 8252 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 90648 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19084 shares. The stock rose 7.46% to Rs.92.15. Volumes stood at 11515 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU