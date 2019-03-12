Volumes soar at The Ramco Cements Ltd counter

The Cements Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23460 shares

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, New Assurance Company Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 March 2019.

The Cements Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23460 shares. The stock gained 1.27% to Rs.745.50. Volumes stood at 10072 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 4.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75649 shares. The stock lost 3.80% to Rs.375.00. Volumes stood at 84233 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 4.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79463 shares. The stock gained 2.61% to Rs.1,848.10. Volumes stood at 8677 shares in the last session.

New Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 83930 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14406 shares. The stock gained 4.07% to Rs.213.70. Volumes stood at 8252 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 90648 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19084 shares. The stock rose 7.46% to Rs.92.15. Volumes stood at 11515 shares in the last session.

